It looks like the first trailer for The Flash certainly impressed netizens as they can't keep their calm over the film. With fans geeking out over the return of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman, it looks like Andy Muschietti has crafted something special here. Sasha Calle's Supergirl is winning over folks too while Michael Shannon's return as General Zod is getting a lot of love as well. Let's check out some of the reactions to The Flash trailer. The Flash Trailer: Ezra Miller's DC Film Brings Back Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman Along With Sasha Calle's Supergirl (Watch Video).

Insane!

2 FLASHES FIGHTING A DARK FLASH WHILE THE US MILITARY AND SUPERGIRL ARE FIGHTING A KRYPTONIAN ARMY LED BY ZOD!!! HOLY SHIT THE FLASH MOVIE LOOKS INSANE!⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zEfGhZAKkT — Chief Mackenzie Bock (@GothamChief) February 12, 2023

Dope!

Trailer kinda won me over tbh, also this shot of the Flash ring is dope pic.twitter.com/7gN35IJnnN — Ollie🏹 (@TheQuiver_) February 12, 2023

Feels Like a Dream!

BEN AFFLECK AND MICHAEL KEATON BOTH BACK AS BATMAN IN THE FLASH…THIS FEELS LIKE A DREAM #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/6xvFXjWeMk — sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) February 12, 2023

Can't Wait to See Him in Action!

Perfect!

SASHA CALLE SUPERGIRL IM CRYING SHE LOOKS PERFECT #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/FLupSM5jz0 — JT |DCU| (@JTsLeague) February 12, 2023

Can't Not Get Hyped!

I can’t not get hyped about #TheFlash. It features Michael Keaton returning as Batman, Ben Affleck’s curtain call as the DCEU Batman, the first time Supergirl has been on screen since 1984, Michael Shannon returning as General Zod as we revisit the events of Man of Steel. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y3V18coCnl — Connor Behrens (@ConnorBehrens) February 12, 2023

Watch the Trailer:

