Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reached a settlement in their divorce, with the finalisation set for February 20, exactly six months after Lopez filed for divorce. According to TMZ, the divorce terms stipulate that both actors retain the earnings they made during their two-year marriage, with neither required to pay spousal support. Additionally, they have come to an agreement about their USD 61 million house, though the details of the arrangement remain confidential. In the settlement, Lopez will drop “Affleck” from her surname and return to her maiden name, Jennifer Lynn Lopez. The couple, who rekindled their romance in April 2021, after first meeting two decades earlier, got engaged in April 2022 and married in a Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022. However, they separated on April 26, 2024, and Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, 2024. A source confirmed to People Magazine, “They are not getting back together.” Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce From Ben Affleck: Bennifer’s Marital Struggles Reportedly Began During Their Italian Honeymoon.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Divorce Settlement

