Dhanush is all set to make to make his Hollywood debut with Russo Brothers’ film The Gray Man that will also feature Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead. Reports are doing rounds citing that Dhanush would be playing the role of an assassin in the upcoming action-thriller. However, the makers have not made any official statement about it.

Dhanush’s Role In The Gray Man

