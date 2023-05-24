The Idol is now HBO's lowest rated series on Rotten Tomatoes with 17%. Over the span of 2 days, the ratings have changed. At first it debuted with 20%, then dropped to 10% and are currently at 17%. Two episodes of the series premiered at Cannes Film Festival, and while some hailed the show, some were thought the show was in poor taste and did not like it. The Idol Review: Critics Pan Sam Levinson's HBO Drama Calling it 'Lazy', Say It Lacks 'Depth' and 'Subtlety'.

