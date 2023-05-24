The Idol premiered recently at Cannes and it looks like the early word of mouth is anything but good. Created by Sam Levinson and starring the Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, the series focuses on the rise of a pop star as she begins a relationship with the head of a cult, many are calling it "lazy" with critics saying that the show lacks "depth" and has "shock factor" just for the sake of it. Not to mention, it also is one of HBO's lowest rated shows ever. Here are some of the reviews below. The Idol: Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd’s Max Show Debuts on Rotten Tomatoes With 20% Score.

The Daily Beast: "The Idol is a big, expensive mess—a glitchy collection of lazy “moments” that is sleazy in its intent. The shame here is that a veritable host of performers are wasted on this grim disaster— Adams and Sennott manage to find something like comic timing or even the hint of a character in the interstices of the show’s vulgarity—but other actors are left floundering."

Collider: "The series kicks off with dialogue and scenes meant to shock audiences, as Jocelyn's entourage mocks mental health, makes feeble comparisons between the star's breakdown and Britney Spears', and literally locks up an intimacy coordinator in a bathroom when they don't want to listen to him. It's all meant to be satirical, probably, but it merely comes off as bitter social commentary. There are a lot of attempts at greatness, and sometimes the music is near greatness, but The Idol is far from Levinson's best work. In the end, what is meant to feel shocking and coated in sex appeal is merely an age-old story about fame."

The Hollywood Reporter: "The Idol shows glimmers of potential when it stops trying so hard to be shocking. There’s a strenuousness to the sex scenes between Depp and Tesfaye that kills any sense of eroticism. It’s a relief when the show moves away from them and focuses on Joceyln’s struggle to stage a comeback. The death of her mother has left Jocelyn vulnerable and unmoored. Her unpredictable moods cause her management team to stay on edge, but they have also left Jocelyn without a sense of herself." The Idol: Sam Levinson Confirms Euphoria Takes Place in the Same Universe as Lily-Rose Depp's Series, Alexa Demie to Make a Cameo in the HBO Show.

Vogue: "Whether The Idol will go down in history as a misfire of high-budget misogyny or a telling depiction of the terrifying trappings of fame will likely depend on who you talk to. The same audiences that fell hard for Euphoria—another show about the terrors of being young—will likely do the same for this one. It is buzzy, brazen television that will do exactly what it set out to do: get people talking."

