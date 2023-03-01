The first episode of The Mandalorian Season Three is all set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on March 1, 2023. However, what many folks are wondering is exactly at what time will the episode drop. Well, don't worry, we got you as the first episode of season three of The Mandalorian will release at 01:30pm IST on Disney+ Hotstar. The Mandalorian Season 3: Review, Release Date, Time, Where to Watch – All You Need to Know About Pedro Pascal's Star Wars Disney+ Series!

Watch the Trailer for The Mandalorian Season Three:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)