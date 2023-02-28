Pedro Pascal's The Mandalorian Season Three is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar starting this Wednesday. After a nearly two-year hiatus and last seeing Din Djarin and Grogu in The Book of Boba Fett, the third season of the highly anticipated series will take us to Mandalore, where a bunch of conflicts will arise. The Mandalorian Season 3: Pedro Pascal's 'Star Wars' Disney+ Series to Return on March 1, 2023!

With The Last of Us streaming right now, it surely is a huge time for Pedro Pascal considering both the shows have him playing characters roaming around with a sidekick. Season three seems to diving deep into the lore of the Mandalorians, and given the setup at the end of season two, this surely is going to be a great time. So, before you jump into season three, here's all you need to know about it.

Cast

The Mandalorian Season Three sees the return of Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin. The season will also see the return of Giancarlo Esposito as Moff Gideon, Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Katee Sacoff as Bo-Katan and Emily Swallow as the Armorer. They will be joined by Omid Abtahi, Amy Sedaris, Christopher Lloyd and Tim Meadows as well.

Plot

The third season of The Mandalorian will pick up after the events of The Book of Boba Fett and deal with the conflicts set up in season two. Din is reunited with Grogu, however, having taken off his mask and betraying his order by doing so, he must travel to Mandalore and redeem his sins. During this, a conflict involving the Dark Saber will take place as well.

Watch the Trailer for The Mandalorian Season Three:

Release Date

The first episode of The Mandalorian Season Three will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar at 01:30pm on March 1, 2023, same time it drops in the United States. From there on, a new episode of the series will drop every Wednesday, at the same time. The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer: Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin Travels to Mandalore Alongside Grogu in His Star Wars Disney+ Series (Watch Video).

Review

The reviews for the third season of The Mandalorian aren't available yet. The moment a review is out, the page will be updated.

