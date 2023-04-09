Marvel fans will have to wait just a little longer to go “Higher. Further. Faster.” with The Marvels. Previously, the makers released a teaser poster featuring Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel in one poster and netizens were satisfied. Well, recent updates are, the trailer of the superhero film will arrive on April 11. The movie will release on of November 10. The Marvels New Poster Out! Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau Are Ready to go Higher, Further, Faster Together! (View Pic).

Check The Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)