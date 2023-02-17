Good New For MCU Fans! Recently, Marvel Studios unveils the first poster for The Marvels, teasing for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. The poster looks interesting and fans are going crazy about it. Brie Larson return to her role as Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers, and she'll be joined by two other MCU superheroes: Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan. The move pushes the movie from July 28 release date to a new date of November 10. The Marvels: Leaked! First Look of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau Out From Upcoming Marvel Film (View Pic).

Check The Poster Here:

Higher. Further. Faster. Together. Check out the brand-new teaser poster for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels, coming to theaters November 10. pic.twitter.com/zSlozSfQrz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 17, 2023

