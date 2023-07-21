The second trailer for The Marvels has dropped and it looks like the film is going to take us on a huge cosmic adventure. With Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) having their powers be intertwined to each other, the trio must come together and stop Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) who aims to destroy everything. Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels releases in theatres on November 10. The Marvels Teaser Trailer Out! Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani Starrer To Arrive in Theatres on November 10 (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer for The Marvels:

