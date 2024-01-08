At the Golden Globes 2024, a heartwarming scene unfolded as Brie Larson experienced a fangirl dream meeting Jennifer Lopez for the first time. In a touching video, Lopez warmly embraced Larson, who appeared visibly moved and teary-eyed in adoration. The footage captured a genuine and emotional moment as Lopez comforted Larson, showcasing a beautiful exchange of admiration and support between the two stars. Their heartfelt interaction became a highlight, resonating deeply with fans witnessing this touching encounter. Golden Globes 2024: Margot Robbie Slays in Pink Shimmery Dress With Tulle Boa Wrap Inspired by 1977 Barbie Superstar (View Pics).

Brie Larson Meets Jennifer Lopez at Golden Globes 2024:

Brie Larson meeting Jennifer Lopez for the first time is our golden moment. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uUlIaos2mb — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 8, 2024

