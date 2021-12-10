The Matrix Resurrections is one of the last huge releases of the year and is just a bit of release. Fanfare for the fourth film in The Matrix franchise has definitely been high as fans are even more excited than before. During The Game Awards, we got our first new clip from The Matrix Resurrections. The clip sees Neo follow Bugs through a portal where he gets to see snippets of his past in order to remember everything. We also see what looks like the first meeting between him and a younger Morpheus in this clip.

Watch The Clip:

