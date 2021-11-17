Warner Bros. has largely kept a tight lid on the film but have now have shared a new poster from Keanu Reeves' film - Matrix Resurrections with just over a month to go before the release of the film. One can see Neo and Trinity back in their iconic leather ensembles, joined by both new and returning characters from the franchise.

Take A Look At The Poster Below:

Step back into the Matrix with this new poster for The Matrix Resurrections. Watch it in theaters and on HBO Max* this Christmas. #TheMatrix pic.twitter.com/kcZfgEv7Zi — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) November 17, 2021

