Amazon has introduced Nova Sonic, a new speech-to-speech foundation model for voice interactions. The advanced model understands natural language speech inputs and generates human-like voice responses. The Amazon Nova Sonic model can simplify the development of voice applications for customer service call automation and AI agents across a broad range of industries, including travel, education, health care, entertainment, and more. It is available through a new API in Amazon Bedrock. Amazon Nova Reel 1.1: Amazon Launches New AI Model for Video Generation With Multi-Shot 2-Minute Video Support and Style Consistency; Know More Details, Where To Access.

Amazon Nova Sonic Model

🗣️ Announcing Amazon Nova Sonic, a new speech-to-speech foundation model that can understand voice as input & generate a human-like voice as output. ➡️ Available via a new API in Amazon Bedrock, the model simplifies the development of voice applications: https://t.co/nbZQvrIFnF — Amazon Science (@AmazonScience) April 8, 2025

