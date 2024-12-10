CrowdStrike announced a strategic partnership with SonicWall on December 10, 2024, to offer a new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solution. The initiative is expected to deliver enterprise-grade security to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). CrowdStrike further highlighted that SMBs are targeted by sophisticated cyberattacks, so it is important to have an advanced security system. By integrating CrowdStrike’s AI-powered endpoint protection with SonicWall’s Security Operations Centre (SOC), the MDR will offer MSPs with the tools to protect SMBs effectively. Microsoft 365 Office Outage: Microsoft Identifies Token Generation Issue, Deploys Fix To Resolve Impact.

CrowdStrike Partners With SonicWall

