Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson took to his official social media handle and announced that he will be making an appearance during WWE Raw on Netflix premiere. This is the first time that WWE is set to be premiered over Netflix and we will get to see top WWE superstars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk and others. At last, The Rock wrote, "Tomorrow night is dedicated to my grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia, my grandmother, Lia Maivia and my dad, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson and my ancestors who have ALL paved the way." WWE Drone Show Lights Up Los Angeles Skies To Celebrate Raw on Netflix Premiere, Video Goes Viral.

The Rock Returns to WWE

Besides having my three daughters, my Samoan High Chief Title, High Chief Seiuli is one of the greatest honor of my life.



I gave my word and made a commitment 20 years ago to his Highness High Chief Maleatoa Tunamafili II and to our people of Samoa, that I would “leave my boyish… pic.twitter.com/HekYyXoymR— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 5, 2025

