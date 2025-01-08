After Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson appeared at WWE Raw on Netflix premiere, he mentioned that he will be making an appearance on WWE NXT as well. "The People's Champion" The Rock did the same. He received a wild reaction when he entered the arena for WWE NXT. Fans were on their feet cheering for The Rock. This will be regarded as one of the biggest WWE NXT entrances of all time. John Cena Reflects on Memorable WWE Raw on Netflix Premiere, Says 'Thank You Los Angeles for Everything' (See Post).

The Rock WWE NXT Entrance

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)