For those who believed that the MCU had the wrong designation of Earth-616 all along., you're not alone, in fact Iman Vellani talked about this long ago when she was vocal about it in an interview. In the trailer for Across the Spider-Verse, Miguel refers to it as Earth-199999. While many believe that MCU is Earth 616, other fans including Iman are pretty sure it's actually Earth-199999. And a clip of her saying so in an interview is now going viral. Spider Man-Across the Spider Verse Fan-Video Has Miles Morales Meet Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men and More.

View Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Trailer

Here's Iman Vellani's Viral Clip

Iman Vellani had this shit called so long ago as a Marvel nerd should. The latest trailer for ‘Across the Spiderverse’ confirmed that the MCU is Earth-199999.pic.twitter.com/RUxXwzzpLD — Mr. Wayne🦇 (@ArkhamNumb) April 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)