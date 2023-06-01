Following the roaring success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and with the hype surrounding the upcoming Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, it looks like Sony is ready to place all their bets in making Miles Morales the face of the Spidey franchise. In a recent interview with Sony's Amy Pascal, the executive confirmed that a live-action Spider-Man film based on Miles is in the works at the company. Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Movie Review: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld’s Marvel Film is a Triumph of Animation with Lots of Spidey Goodness (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the News:

A live-action Miles Morales Spider-Man movie is in the works, according to Amy Pascal. (Source: https://t.co/cCihi4A0iI) pic.twitter.com/3SMZufw9SP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 31, 2023

