The Walking Dead has been one of the most lauded zombie apocalypse shows throughout the years and after 12 years, the series has finally ended. The end has no doubt been a wild ride for fans from start to finish, and we cannot contain our emotions as the sun sets on the stories of all the beloved characters. Check out what fans had to say about The Walking Dead finale. Check out the trailer here.
The Walking Dead
THE FACT DARYL SAID “THE WALKING DEAD” IN THE VERY LAST EPISODE #twdpic.twitter.com/5KUPDJp2ev
— bella RICK GRIMES REVIVAL (@RICH0NNE) November 21, 2022
Dirty Gripper Rick
never been so happy to see a man with his dirty grippers out 🥹 #TheWalkingDeadpic.twitter.com/FGnhAs6b1C
— chl☺︎︎e (@ctrljoonn) November 21, 2022
We Feel You
RICHONNE CAME HOME I CANT IM SCREAMING CRYING SHAKING THROWING UP #TheWalkingDeadpic.twitter.com/cQG2dM85FT
— . (@mcwxlers) November 21, 2022
He Said It!
daryl: “we ain’t the walking dead”
everyone sitting on their couches at home: #TheWalkingDead#TWD#TWDFinalepic.twitter.com/CHRNfzF0Db
— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) November 21, 2022
Finally Huh
Not Negan finally apologizing for killing Glenn lmao 🙄 #TheWalkingDead#TWDFinalepic.twitter.com/at9X5yTxCh
— Yaya🌸 (@goldenyaya4) November 21, 2022
Everybody Say Thank You Walking Dead
from the beginning, to the end.
the walking dead, thank you. thank you for everything.#WeAreTheWalkingDead #WeAreTheOnesWhoLive pic.twitter.com/D9s179wWz7
— addie!! (@addieasff) November 21, 2022
