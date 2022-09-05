It looks like the Brenaissance is about to hit its peak as The Whale is getting rave early reactions throughout. With it's premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Darren Aronofsky and Brendan Fraser's latest received a six-minute standing ovation. Much of the praise has been aimed towards Brendan's performance, with many calling for the actor to receive an Oscar. Lets take a look at some of the reactions. The Whale: Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional After Darren Aronofsky's Film and the Actor Get Standing Ovation at Venice International Film Festival 2022 (Watch Video).

Beautifully Heartbreaking!

THE WHALE. People are not ready for Brendan Fraser's beautifully heartbreaking and heartfelt return to the silver screen. Aronofsky, you outdid yourself! Now on to wipe away the tears with everyone else who attended the screening. #Venice79 pic.twitter.com/JjN0cAoHu6 — Nicolò Grasso at #Venezia79 (@nickygra97) September 3, 2022

Career Best-Outing!

Darren Aronofskys's The Whale had me blubbering. It's a deeply moving chamber piece with a career-best outing from Brandan Fraser. This is his Leaving Las Vegas - a total go-for-broke performance of self-destruction & sorrow that's GUARANTEED to land him an Oscar Nom. #Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/ituABC3tfX — Luke Hearfield 🔜 Venice & TIFF 🇮🇹🎥🇨🇦 (@LukeHearfield) September 4, 2022

Fraser Gives it His All!

#Venezia79 #TheWhale is heartbreaking. The explosion of the self into a chamber drama in the end of times on the impossibility of salvation. Fraser gives it all like an ultimate hero, killer turns by Chau and Morton too. And Sadie Sink... WOW you'll see. She's a tornado in this! — Lorenzo Ciorcalo (@rotovisor) September 3, 2022

A24 Does It Again!

#VeniceFilmFestival A24 bags gold again with THE WHALE. Nuff said. This is bound to be yet one another of your favorite films in a year of cinema that is apparently the gift that keeps on giving. Best Actor in a Leading Role winner Brendan Fraser definitely has to happen. pic.twitter.com/RAJrNhWXUu — All About Lily L 0 U - L 0 U ACC 2 (@LOU_10101010) September 3, 2022

A Career-Defining Performance!

Darren Aronofsky's #TheWhale absolutely BROKE me! A stripped back portrait of hopelessness, grief & redemption bursting at the seams with earnest emotion where a devastatingly vulnerable Brendan Fraser delivers a career-defining performance! It will have you weeping#Venezia79 pic.twitter.com/k9gIitwUqj — Ren Geekness @ Venizia 79🇮🇹 (@RenGeekness) September 4, 2022

