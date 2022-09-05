Darren Aronofsky's new film The Whale had its premiere at the ongoing 79th Venice International Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation after the movie was over. A video of the premiere got leaked online that showed a glimpse of this warm reception, especially for actor Brendan Fraser, who was overwhelmed with emotions with the reception. Fraser plays an morbidly overweight man who wants to reconnect with his daughter in the movie. TIFF 2022: Brendan Fraser To Receive Tribute Award for Performance!

Watch Video:

Brendan Fraser got emotional after ‘The Whale’ received a standing ovation in Venice.pic.twitter.com/j3avL3MnZC — Films to Films 📽🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) September 4, 2022

