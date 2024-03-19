Beyoncé has revealed the official album artwork for her upcoming "Cowboy Carter" project and clarified that it's not a country album despite its title. In a statement, she emphasised her groundbreaking singles "Texas Hold' Em" and "16 Carriages," expressing gratitude for being the first Black woman to achieve a number-one single on the Hot Country Songs chart. She wrote, ""I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart." Beyoncé Stuns in Red Cut-Out Dress, The 'Beautiful Liar' Singer's Latest Photos Are Too Hot to Handle!.

Beyoncé Shares Art Work Of Her Upcoming Album

act ii COWBOY CARTER 3.29 pic.twitter.com/A6juEeny2P — BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) March 19, 2024

Beyonce's Post About Her Upcoming Project

Beyoncé on COWBOY CARTER: "This ain’t a Country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album." pic.twitter.com/5CtrTULsbo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)