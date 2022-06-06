Thor: Love and Thunder is just a month away from us, and the first clip from the film was officially released during the MTV Awards. The clip sees Thor being reunited with Mjolnir, only to discover that someone else is in its possession. That someone? Natalie Portman's Jane Foster. Thor: Love and Thunder directed by Taika Waititi releases in theatres on July 8, 2022. Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman’s Marvel Movie Is Arriving a Day Early in India on July 7.

Check Out The Video Below:

The first clip from ‘THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER’ has been released. pic.twitter.com/B5BZQCKobb — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 6, 2022

