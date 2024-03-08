Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have officially separated, according to People. The Oscar-winning actress and the choreographer have ended their marriage after 11 years of togetherness. Natalie and Benjamin filed for divorce eight months ago, and it was finalised last month in France. The news of their separation had come when it was reported that Benjamin allegedly cheated on Natalie with a 25-year-old woman. The ex-couple has two kids - son Aleph and daughter Amalia. Natalie Portman Calls Method Acting a ‘Luxury That Women Can’t Afford’ and Has Never Tried It.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorce

