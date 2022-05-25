Thor: Love and Thunder debuted it's official trailer yesterday and the discourse among fans has been crazy. From the first look at Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher to seeing Natalie Portman in action, the promo featured it all. Although, one scene did catch the eyes of many and that was Thor having a tattoo of Loki's helmet with RIP written on his back. It can be seen in the scene where Zeus flicks of his clothes. Many fans are calling it emotional, and effectively hilarious. Here are some of the reactions we could find online.

Watch The Trailer:

This Has All of Us Crying...

Thor Can Be Pretty Dramatic...

Taika Waititi Living His Dream Out Here...

He Loved His Brother the Most...

Taika Waititi With the Right Amount of Craziness...

We All Know That Thor is a Big Softie...

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)