Thor: Love and Thunder debuted it's official trailer yesterday and the discourse among fans has been crazy. From the first look at Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher to seeing Natalie Portman in action, the promo featured it all. Although, one scene did catch the eyes of many and that was Thor having a tattoo of Loki's helmet with RIP written on his back. It can be seen in the scene where Zeus flicks of his clothes. Many fans are calling it emotional, and effectively hilarious. Here are some of the reactions we could find online.

Watch The Trailer:

This Has All of Us Crying...

THOR GOT LOKI'S HELMET TATTOO BRB CRYING #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/NgPFZlUj5J — carol | essex serpent era (@carolxloki) May 24, 2022

Thor Can Be Pretty Dramatic...

Loki dies: Thor puts his hair on his braid Loki dies fr: Thor straight up tattoos his entire back and the most massive thing is "rip Loki" and his brother's broken helmet#thorki pic.twitter.com/QL91Cuw4LY — my jokes are my armor (@dusa_nii) May 24, 2022

Taika Waititi Living His Dream Out Here...

taika waititi finally got to live his dream and include thor having a loki tattoo plus he really made it so much better in love and thunder than the original plan for ragnarok 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UgaTIYESbq — Shan 卌♡ (@ShanLFTV) May 24, 2022

He Loved His Brother the Most...

Taika Waititi With the Right Amount of Craziness...

THOR HAS A BACK TATTOO OF LOKI’S HELMET IN HIS MEMORY Taika you’re insane pic.twitter.com/GkO9vbBflQ — Chef Big Dog (@BorkEternal) May 24, 2022

We All Know That Thor is a Big Softie...

