Thor: Love and Thunder ended on a note that set up a future Thor film and even told us that the God of Thunder would return to the big screen. However, you would expect the director and the actor of the film to have knowledge about that, but that's not the case apparently. Taika Waititi and Chris Hemsworth were surprised to see the "Thor Will Return" title card at the end of the movie. Thor - Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth Didn’t Eat Meat Before Kissing Natalie Portman in the Movie – Here’s Why!

Check Out The Tweet:

Taika Waititi says seeing 'Thor will return' at the end of #ThorLoveAndThunder surprised him and Chris Hemsworth “I'm not joking. I saw it in the theater and I was like, "Oh, shit. Really?" Even Chris was like, "What?" (via @thisisinsider) pic.twitter.com/w5znXDhO71 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)