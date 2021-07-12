Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise first attended the women's finals at Wimbledon on Saturday alongside English actor and rumoured girlfriend Hayley Atwell. The actor even showed up at the grand men's singles final on Sunday where the Serbian superstar Novak Djokovic faced Italian Matteo Berrettini. The Hollywood star was quick enough to star as a guest in the next big event of the night, Italy vs England at Wembley. Yes, Tom Cruise also made an appearance at the Euro Cup 2021 Finals and his fist bump with David Beckham was one of the finest moments of the grand evening.

Tom Cruise at Wimbledon Finals

The #Wimbledon Men’s Final is a star studded event! ✨@TomCruise receives a warm welcome to Centre Court. pic.twitter.com/gFBfz29uzf — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) July 11, 2021

Tom Cruise's Fist Bump With David Beckham Is one Hell of a Moment

David Beckham and Tom Cruise#Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/2dVSR3HIvm — THE NBA Hustle 🏀 (@TheNBAHustle) July 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)