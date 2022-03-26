Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick Total Film Magazine cover has the Hollywood star in Pilot's gear. The charming actor is slaying in the avatar of Captain Pete from the film and fans of the Mission Impossible actor cannot wait for the movie to release.

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick Cover in Total Film

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)