Paramount is all set to head in a new direction with their Transformers films, as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is confirmed to be the first in a trilogy. Not only that, we will also be getting a new show called Transformers: Earthsparks premiering this year as well as the announcement of an animated film coming out in 2024.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts' will be the first of 3 new installments Plus a new 'Transformers: Earthspark' animated series is coming to Nickelodeon this fall and a new CG animated movie is coming to theaters in 2024 pic.twitter.com/BihsZWh73t — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 15, 2022

