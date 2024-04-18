Warner Bros has unveiled the trailer for M Night Shyamalan's latest mystery thriller, Trap, featuring Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, and Marnie McPhail. The film teases a chilling narrative of a father and his teenage daughter attending a seemingly innocent pop concert, only to discover they're embroiled in a sinister plot. As Hartnett's character delves deeper, a shocking revelation unfolds that he is the serial killer pursued by law enforcement. The trailer concludes with a haunting glimpse of Hartnett's character descending into madness, leaving audiences on edge with anticipation for the film's release. M Night Shyamalan Signs Multi-Year First-Look Deal at Warner Bros! Watch Trap Trailer Here

