Ashley Benson is expecting her first child with fiancé Brandon Davis. The pregnant actress was photographed while shopping for baby goodies at Babylist Beverly Hills showroom. Ashley, popularly known for her role in Pretty Little Liars, oozed pregnancy glow in an all-black ensemble. Ashley Benson Pregnant! Pretty Little Liars Actress Expecting First Child With Fiancé Brandon Davis – Reports.

Pregnant Ashley Benson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @bestwillcome

