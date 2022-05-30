Pictures from Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s lavish Italian wedding ceremony took internet by storm. The musician has shared a few pictures in which he and his wife can be seen sharing a passionate kiss in an elevator. While sharing these pictures from their wedding day, Travis captioned it as, “Love in an elevator”. Kourtney Kardashian Adds Husband Travis Barker’s Last Name On Instagram After The Lavish Italian Wedding (View Pic).

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Barker

