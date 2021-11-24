Travis Barker, his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian and his kids that he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler – Alabama Luella Barker, Landon Asher Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, are vacationing in Mexico. The drummer shared pictures on Instagram from his ‘perfect day’ with his family at Cabo San Lucas. In the pictures, one can see how the family is having a good time at the beachside. This getaway with Kourtney and kids is in celebration of Travis’ 46th birthday.

Travis Barker With His Family

