With the past catching up to him, Charlie Cox has to question everything as he stars in this new look at his upcoming Netflix series Treason. Playing the role of Adam Lawrence, Cox tries to uncover a conspiracy within the MI6 that sees him be doubted as a double agent. Also starring Olga Kurylenko, Ciaran Hinds and more, the series premieres on December 26, 2022. Charlie Cox Thinks 'There's a Place' For Daredevil to Show Up in 'Deadpool 3', Hints at the Tone of 'Born Again'.

Check Out the Trailer:

