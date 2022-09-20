The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley and his wife Ines de Ramos have called it quits after three years of marriage. As per People, the couple's decision to separate was mutual, following which they've been living apart since months. The reports also mentions that their separation is confirmed by their representative. Vampire Diaries Stars Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev Pose Together for a Reunion Selfie (View Pic).

Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramos Part Ways:

Paul Wesley and Wife Ines de Ramon Quietly Separate After 3 Years of Marriage https://t.co/5JUWJLFwnO — People (@people) September 20, 2022

