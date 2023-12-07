Vanessa Hudgens and baseball player Cole Tucker tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony held in Tulum, Mexico. Their love story began during a serene Zoom meditation session guided by Jay Shetty, where fate brought the actress and the charming outfielder together. After three years of dating, Tucker proposed to Vanessa near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, presenting her with a dazzling oval-shaped diamond on a delicate gold band. With their hearts intertwined, they selected Azulik City of Arts in Tulum for their special day, sealing their love on December 2. Vanessa Hudgens Ties Knot with Professional Baseball Player Cole Tucker in Tulum, Mexico - Reports.

Vanessa Hudgens Shares Her Dreamy Marriage Pics On Instagram:

