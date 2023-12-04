Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker have said 'I do'! The 34-year-old High School Musical alumna and her fiancé, professional baseball player Cole, exchanged vows in Tulum, Mexico, as reported by PEOPLE. The actress and professional baseball player made their red carpet debut in November 2021 at the premiere of her film Tick ... Tick ... Boom! Vanessa Hudgens Gets Engaged to Cole Tucker! Actress Flaunts Her Engagement Ring As She Poses With Her Fiancé.

Vanessa Hudgens Marries Cole Tucker

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

