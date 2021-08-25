Tom Hardy's Anti-Hero film Venom – Let There Be Carnage is reportedly delaying until January, 2022. Earlier, this month, the sony pictures backed film was scheduled to open on September 24 and October 15 in India. Helmed by Andy Serkis, the adventure-superhero flick stars Woody Harrelson, Amber Sienna, Michelle Williams, J K Simmons, Naomie Harris, among others.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#VenomLetThereBeCarnage makers planning to postpone the film to January 2022. pic.twitter.com/BcPUOCqSXZ — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) August 25, 2021

