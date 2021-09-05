Victoria Beckham often treats fans with stunning pictures of herself and her husband, but the picture that she posted a few hour ago (September 5) has everyone going crazy. The businesswoman took to Instagram to share a picture where one can see David chilling in a swimming pool. What caught everyone's attention was that the actor's butt could be seen in the picture.

Check Out The Picture Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)