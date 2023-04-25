It looks like the sequel to Beetlejuice is back in development at Warner Bros which was just confirmed at CinemaCon 2023. In 2022 reports indicated that Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder were set to reprise their roles with Brad Pitt's production company producing the film. This is the first time Warner Bros has directly acknowledged the development of the film. Beetlejuice 2: Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder Set to Return in the Sequel; Brad Pitt Will Produce!

Check Out the Tweet:

‘BEETLEJUICE 2’ is confirmed to be in the works at Warner Bros. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/sKiYZkRfOG — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 25, 2023

