In what's one of the most surprising and welcoming news of the week, Beetlejuice is set to return! The original Tim Burton film is set to return with a sequel titled Beetlejuice 2. Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder will reprise their roles. Brad Pitt will be producing the film alongside his production company.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

‘BEETLEJUICE 2’ is moving forward with Michael Keaton & Winona Ryder reprising their roles. Brad Pitt will produce the film through his production company Plan B with hopes to begin filming this Summer. (Source: https://t.co/fcPSswMUUe) pic.twitter.com/tbctwogYau — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 28, 2022

