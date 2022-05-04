Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is the upcoming comedy flick starring Daniel Radcliffe as Yankovic. The makers have released the film’s trailer and Daniel’s transformation for this role is sure to amaze you. He is seen sporting the legendary musician’s hairstyle, the curly bob hair look and flaunting those abs. Daniel is also seen rocking the pop-culture icon’s trademark accordion and many other stints. The film helmed by Eric Appel is all set to be released in this fall on The Roku Channel. Daniel Radcliffe Reveals He Will Turn Director Soon, Says ‘It Will Be in a Couple of Years Time’.

Watch The Trailer Of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)