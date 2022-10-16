A graphic artist has accused Marvel for plagiarising his work. Well, as the designer took to Twitter and compared his art work with MCU's Werewolf By Night's poster, claiming it's heavily copied. "I might be crazy but did marvel just rip me off? I did this art for born from pain around 6 years ago." the Twitter user wrote on social media. What do you think? Werewolf by Night Review: Michael Giacchino’s Marvel Special Revels In Being an Ode to the Classic Horror Films ! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check It Out:

Didn't expect this to blow up and thought I'd be ridiculed for this, but I'm so overwhelmed with the support I've received from this community! From my side, i already took some legal steps towards this case. Once again, thank you for your tremendous support ❤️ — Midi (Commissions Open!) (@midiankai) October 15, 2022

