Jason Segel, Lily Collins and Jesse Plemons have teamed up for the modern-day noir titled Windfall. Directed by Charlie McDowell, the film will reportedly premiere on Netflix on March 18.

Windfall Release Date

#Windfall starring Lily Collins, Jason Segel and Jesse Plemons set its digital premiere date on Netflix, March 18. pic.twitter.com/OuOvN6gUhy — LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) February 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)