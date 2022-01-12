X Movie trailer is officially out and the Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, Martin Henderson, Brittany starrer is about how a porn film shoot go wrong. The trailer introduces its cast with the pink-red flickering font of an X-rated movie and how things go worse for the entire crew makes it a thrilling watch.

X Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)