‘Young Sheldon’ Star Iain Armitage ‘Heartbroken’ As He Mourns His Grandfather Richard L Armitage’s Passing, Actor Says ‘He Was My Hero’ (View Post)

Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday (April 16) and informed fans about a heartbreaking loss with his fans and followers. In an emotional post, the 16-year-old actor shared that his beloved grandfather Richard L Armitage died on Sunday, April 13. Sharing a series of photos of him along with her grandfather, Iain wrote, "I am heartbroken to share with you that my extraordinary grandfather died on Sunday. He was my hero and I adored him. Richard L Armitage April 26, 1945-April 13, 2024." Eamon Farrell Dies: Colin Farrell’s Father Passes Away at 83 Due to Health-Related Issues.

