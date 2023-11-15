The beloved The Big Bang Theory prequel, Young Sheldon, is set to bid farewell with its upcoming Season 7, concluding its successful run on CBS. Returning on February 15, the one-hour series finale is scheduled for May 16, albeit with a shorter season due to the constraints imposed by the 2023-2024 scripted broadcast season, impacted by strikes within the entertainment industry. The Big Bang Theory Universe Will Expand with a New Spin-Off on the Cards at HBO Max.

