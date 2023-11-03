Humaira Himu passed away on November 2. The Bangladeshi actress was 37 years old. According to Times Of India, Humaira was rushed to Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital in Dhaka after she was found dead, but the doctors declared her brought dead. Further reports suggest that the hospital authorities informed the police about a faint ligature mark on her neck, and the police immediately reached the location. A report in ETimes stated that the police claimed the popular television actress had a romantic relationship with a man and that she may have died by suicide after the couple had an argument on November 2. Goutam Halder, Director Of Vidya Balan's First Film Bhalo Theko, Dies At 67.

Humaira Himu No More:

