Winning for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once at the SAG Awards, Jamie Lee Curtis surely celebrated in a huge way. Sharing a kiss on the lips with co-star Michelle Yeoh, Curtis' big night had quite the highlight. Followed by an acceptance speech that will certainly make the headlines, the star is living her best life right now. Oscars 2023: Jamie Lee-Curtis Receives Her First Academy Award Nomination For Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Watch Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh Share a Lip Kiss:

omg here’s Jamie Lee Curtis yelling “shut up!” and then kissing Michelle Yeoh on the lips after winning her SAG award pic.twitter.com/5cBtzSOfxg — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 27, 2023

